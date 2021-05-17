BY GEORGE MAIR

SCOTS will splash out nearly £3 billion on holidays in Britain this year, according to a survey that hails 2021 as “the year of the Staycation”.

Research by hotel chain Travelodge found that the British seaside is Scots’ top holiday destination this year, with Blackpool, Whitby and St Andrews named the top coastal draws.

The 2021 Travelodge Holiday Index reveals that 70% of Scots are planning to take a summer holiday - with 78% of these holidaying on British Shores this year.

With the average Staycation for Scots costing around £986 it is calculated Scots will splash £2.85 billion collectively - with Aberdonians Scotland’s top staycation spenders.

The budget hotel chain’s annual holiday index surveyed 2000 adults in April to seek their holiday plans for 2021.

Key findings revealed that the Staycations will dominate in 2021 because 89% of Scots are “too scared to travel abroad” due to the international impact of Covid-19 and fears new Government restrictions could be instantly enforced.

In addition, 43% of Scots have not had a holiday since the first lockdown started in March 2020 and they want certainty that their money will not be wasted. For many, holidaying at home is seen as a more secure option.

Over a third (36%) of Scots reported that the lockdown gave them time to reflect and they now feel more inspired to get out and explore what the UK has to offer.

The report also reveals that eager Scottish holidaymakers are “repackaging” their summer holiday this year as a safety net in case any new restrictions are enforced and to make the most of 2021 after a year of lockdowns.

Fewer than one in ten Scots will take a traditional two week summer holiday, with just over a third (34%) taking a week away and a fifth taking a five day “summercation”. However, 16% are opting for a long weekend “minication” this summer.

The research found that Scottish holidaymakers are craving sun, sea and sand more than anything else, with nearly half (46%) taking a jaunt to the seaside this summer.

Blackpool is the top coastal destination for Scots this year, whilst Whitby takes second place ahead of West Sands Beach in St Andrews, Fife, in Scotland’s 2021 top ten coastal holiday list.

Escaping to the great Scottish countryside is the second most popular type of summer holiday with 24% of Scots opting to explore the jewel of our national heritage and enjoy an idyllic country retreat. The Scottish Highlands, Yorkshire Dales and Northumberland are the top rural destinations for Scots this year.

A fifth (20%) of Scots are taking a UK city summer break this year with Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh topping the list of city break holiday destinations.

Savvy Scots are also taking full advantage of the accessibility Great Britain offers to holidaymakers with 46% of Scottish adults mapping out their holiday to create a multi-centre holiday. This includes adding either a city break or a countryside retreat to a seaside holiday. Scottish holidaymakers reported creating a multi-centre holiday helps them to see more of the UK and it also maximises their holiday time.

And nearly a quarter (24%) of Scots are planning to combine their 2021summer holiday with visiting family and friends.

The research also asked Scots what they are most looking forward to doing on their summercation. Meanwhile, the top ten list of holiday activities for Scots on their summercations this year includes eating fish and chips at the seaside; going for a walk on the beach at sunset and taking a good hike in the countryside. Having a cream tea in a quaint tea shop and indulging in a traditional pub lunch in a pub garden also feature.

According to the survey, Aberdonians are set to be the biggest staycation spenders, shelling out an average £1,420; ahead of Glaswegians (£1,026); people from St Andrews (£1,015); and Stirling (£1,007).

People from Inverness plan to spend an average £1000; while Dundonians budget £998; people from Fort William £890; and those from Edinburgh £878.

The survey found staycationers from Dumfries plan to spend £869 on average and people from Perth £850.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge Spokeswoman, said: “The results from our 2021 Holiday Index report is certainly encouraging news for the UK hospitality sector and for Scottish tourism with more Scots holidaying at home.”