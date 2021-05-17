Shetland is set to host its first Pride festival in June 2022.
The event which is being welcomed by the council is being seen as a chance for members of the LGBT in the isles to come together.
A committee is being formed that will help organise the event which will see Shetland Pride registered as a charity before the event next summer.
Speaking to the BBC, the founder of Shetland Pride, Kerrie Meyer said: "For two years we had a float at the Shetland carnival. But we've never had a proper Shetland Pride."
"At Fife's first Pride, they thought 300 would turn up - in the end 3,000 people turned up," said Kerrie.
Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell added: "Shetland's an open, inclusive, and tolerant society. This will be quite a spectacle next summer if it goes ahead as planned.
"We've flown the rainbow flag for a number of years now - we very much support inclusivity and diversity."
Scott Cuthbertson, development manager of the Equality Network added: "People need to see they're not the only one. Visibility is key to good mental well-being."
"LGBTI people live in every part of Scotland and are part of every community.
"The key thing about being an LGBTI person is that you are someone's brother, sister, next door neighbour."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.