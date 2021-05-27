Many folk think of Rioja as an old fashioned style that's not cool enough for the ‘yoof’ of today but those shoppers are missing out on one of life’s great pleasures and an easy way to impress friends. Yeah, Rioja is from the old world but there's a reason the New World winemakers keep trying to copy it, usually with limited success.

Rioja is a cool dude with soft, quite laid back fruit and if like me, you focus on the reservas or Gran reservas, the oak imparts a sophisticated toasty and sometimes chocolate finish that marries so well with the cherry fruit flavours at the start. Yeah, there are a few versions with lively ripe fruits flavours at the younger cheaper end and they might make a good introduction to the style, but the really classy stuff needs a couple of years in wood.