Tributes have poured in for the “godfather” of the culinary arts in Scotland, the country’s first Michelin star chef, David Wilson.

Messages of respect and acclaim have been flooding in on social media since it was announced that Wilson died in his sleep on Saturday, May 15.

The “trailblazing” chef founded the acclaimed Peat Inn, in Cupar, Fife, in 1972 where he earned the culinary honour of Michelin status.

The current owners of the restaurant tweeted: “We are very sad to share the news legendary chef David Wilson died on Saturday peacefully in his sleep.

“David & Patricia ran the restaurant for 36 years to 2006. Our thoughts are with Patricia and the family. They lunched at The Peat Inn just on Thursday with friends RIP.”

Chefs and culinary connoisseurs have hailed Wilson as “the pioneering godfather of modern Scottish cooking”, an “inspiration”, and an “incredible mentor”.

Scottish celebrity chef Nick Nairn tweeted: “Very sad news, the hugely talented, trailblazing chef David Wilson has passed.

“David was a huge inspiration, in many ways instrumental in my becoming a chef.

“Impossible to overstate his influence on Scottish cooking. A true legend and wonderful man.

“Thoughts with Pat and Family.”

In his time, Wilson also earned two Egon Ronay stars, three AA rosettes, became Master Chef of Great Britain, and was named one of Britain’s three Chefs Laureate by the British Academy of Gastronomes.

His renowned menu was rooted in classical French cooking, made with Scottish produce.

Wilson enjoyed his retirement with his wife and family, spending his time between his homes in Upper Largo, Fife, and in the South of France.

In an interview with The Herald in 2005, he accredited his good health to his wife’s care and attentiveness.