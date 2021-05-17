Tourism and hospitality bodies are calling for urgent talks with Nicola Sturgeon on Glasgow remaining in Level 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) and UKHospitality are warning that the First Minister’s decision not to move Glasgow to Level 2 restrictions, has thrown the industry “back into crisis mode”.

Sturgeon announced on Friday afternoon that virus outbreaks in Glasgow and Moray mean they’ll remain in Level 3, with a review in a week.

Contrastingly, the rest of mainland Scotland moved into Level 2 today, May 17, and many island areas dropped to Level 1.

She also announced a ban on travel in and out of Glasgow and Moray council areas.

In Level 3, hospitality premises can only serve alcohol outdoors and meals indoors must stop at 8pm.

In a joint letter to the First Minister, STA chief executive Marc Crothall and UKHospitality Scotland executive director Leon Thompson, said: “While I imagine the decision to keep Glasgow at Level 3 (with additional travel restrictions), amidst the growing prevalence of the so-called Indian strain of the virus will have been a hugely challenging one for government.

“In terms of balancing the public health crisis against the urgent need for businesses within all sectors to be trading as viably as possible, this has thrown a significant part of our industry and, indeed, the supply chain back into crisis mode and the mental health, resilience and commercial viability of the sector are of considerable concern.”

Crothall and Thompson said they expect the Scottish Government to acknowledge the current situation and announce further financial support.

In the letter, they highlight a series of issues faced by tourism and hospitality businesses in Glasgow and the surrounding areas.

They explained that many new staff had been recruited for the planned opening on Monday, who will be ineligible for furlough support.

They also said that the travel ban has led to “widespread cancellations” for tourism businesses, meaning that food and drink will go to waste and the supply chain has been “left in limbo”.

The letter states that the £750 offered by the Scottish Government to support business hit by the prolonging of Level 3 is not sufficient and calls for more cash.

It calls for a timescale for reviews and transparency with the criteria behind these decisions.

“Emotions are running very high now within the industry and feelings of resilience and hope are now turning to bitterness and anger which is being directed towards the Scottish Government,” the letter explains.

Signature Pubs owner Nic Wood criticised the late announcement on the changes by the Scottish Government, saying in talks last Wednesday they said Glasgow would enter Level 2 as planned.

He’s unable to reopen two pubs in Glasgow city centre, The Spiritualist and The Raven, and about 40 staff have been put back on furlough.

He accused the Scottish Government of not listening to businesses and said people were “dumbfounded” by the lack of notice.

Wood explained: “It’s a massive inconvenience and incredibly frustrating.”

“There’s a lack of insight and understanding of the business from the Government. We’re just holding our heads in our hands to be honest,” he continued.

Having spent about £6-7,000 gearing up the venues for reopening, he said the £750 is “nothing”.

Wood added: “It’s a drop in the ocean of what we’ve already spent. It’s not even going to cover the wastage in food.”

He fears the extra restrictions in Glasgow could last months, particularly after mass gatherings in the city at the weekend.