HANNAH DINES, PARALYMPIC CYCLIST

Where is it?

Applecross, Wester Ross.

Why do you go there?

Karen Darke, the professional adventurer and my best friend, asked me: “Hey, fancy doing one of the highest passes in Scotland on your trike? There will be chips in the middle …”

How often do you go?

So far, every year on Karen’s birthday in June.

How did you discover it?

Oh no, I have the knack of answering three questions in one. Through Karen, but also through the need for chips in the middle of a seven-hour cycle.

The Applecross Inn-Side Out van, beside the Applecross Inn, is the only place with food for miles and miles (apart from the inn). The fact they catch their own fish and grow their own potatoes is a bonus.

Hannah Dines, Paralympics T2 trike rider. Picture: Kirsty Anderson/The Herald

What’s your favourite memory?

The water is azure and the sand is pure white. The first time we went was after the Rio 2016 Paralympics – there was a freak heatwave with temperatures above 20C and no wind.

It was like Mallorca, but with midges. I would describe it as a solid nine out of 10 on the midge scale, although zero if you’re cycling – except up the Bealach na Ba where there are these biting gnat-type beasties and if you go too slow, they get you.

When lockdown eased in 2020, we were able to go then too. Karen went so fast downhill to the bay that she overtook a police car – the officers then mock-locked her up for ignoring all the passing places and breaking the speed limit.

Who do you take?

Karen and whoever she’s conned into going with us. We can plunder them for snacks and they can stay with her on the climbs, while I try and time trial ahead as everyone shouts: “But this is a social ride”.

Hannah Dines, Paralympics T2 trike rider. Picture: Christopher Lee/Getty Images for British Cycling

What do you leave behind?

All the baggage that goes with being a professional cyclist. No training plans or power analysis allowed, but I still like to try and beat Karen up the hill for prestige and also so I can get a rest and the Haribos (Karen never stops).

Sum it up in five words.

Twisty. Terrifying. Treasure. Teammates. Chips.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

Spain. My dad moved there in 2019 to teach maths. I’ve not seen him in over a year-and-a-half.

I also want to thank Endura and Scottish Cycling for getting me to my one and only Tokyo qualification competition this year at the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Ostend, Belgium. I won bronze in the T2 Time Trial and silver in the T2 Road Race.

Follow Hannah Dines on Instagram and Twitter @HannahRDines