By Peter Proud

WORKING from home or living at work? For the 11 million-plus people around the UK who have done just that over the last 15 months, it’s a conundrum that many have experienced. While research has shown that productivity from remote working has either remained steady or increased under the pandemic’s shadow, there is no doubt in my mind that innovation has been negatively impacted.

Sure – businesses around the world have been innovative in adapting to new ways or working, but the true innovation that keeps the heart of the company evolving and growing has dwindled.

Why? The collaborative nature that an office environment provides as teams work alongside one another, or as they head to the kitchen for a coffee, creates an environment which inspires discussion and sparks of creativity or new ideas. However, the virtual boundaries we have been forced to work within have held many businesses back from reaching their potential. Management consultants McKinsey and Company have even stressed that “prioritising innovation today is the key to unlocking post-crisis growth”.

While technology has enabled us all to keep in touch and connected to colleagues, it has proven tiresome as diaries become overloaded with calls and meetings. It has become easier for people to “hide” on video calls and contribute little, meaning we (as a collective) lose out on the rich ideas they hold. Apprentices have also missed out as remote working means they don’t get to see the innovation happening around them. Thankfully, we have also seen that even the leaders of video conferencing companies are beginning to suffer from technology fatigue too. Ultimately, businesses need people and ideas to thrive. If that’s not a driver to bring our teams back together in a physical setting, then I am not sure what is.

Given the economic impact that the pandemic has had on businesses, and with Scotland slowly beginning to reopen again – quite rightly prioritising the hospitality and retail sectors which were so badly impacted – now is the time for the Government to do the same for office-based sectors. We need to be allowed to return to the office in some way, shape or form to be able to operate collectively to restore collaboration which will result in innovation. Yes, that may end up being through a hybrid model, but being afforded the opportunity to return to the office will help to lessen the impact the pandemic has had on all of us.

While the business world has followed the stringent rules that Government has rightly set out to protect the nation, now that we are relaxing these somewhat, autonomy must be afforded to business leaders to make responsible decisions to shape the future of their businesses. This, alongside the rumblings moving through the market that the true impact of Brexit is yet to be felt, means we can’t afford to let businesses suffer from a lack of innovation any longer – we need to be allowed to correct our own paths. To do otherwise doesn’t bear thinking about.

Peter Proud is CEO, Forrit