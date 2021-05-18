The overall number of criminal convictions in Scotland fell again in 2019, continuing a trend of declining figures over the last 10 years.

However, there was a 21% increase in convictions for non-sexual violent crimes from the previous year - with 2,142 recorded in 2019-20.

The number of convictions for sexual crimes decreased by 2% to 1,204.

The figures were revealed in the annual Criminal Proceedings in Scotland publication, released by the Scottish Government.

A total of 85,726 people were “proceeded against” in Scottish courts in 2019-20, a fall of 4% from the previous year.

Furthermore, the number of convictions fell at the same rate - down 4% to 75,251.

The rise in non-sexual violent crime is partly due to a rise in the number of people convicted for attempted murder and serious assault, up by 11% from 1,166 in 2018-19 to 1,298 in 2019-20.

Robbery increased by 14% from 361 to 410. However, the number of convictions for homicide remained unchanged over the past year.

There was a slight decrease of 2% in the number of convictions for sexual crimes, from 1,224 in 2018-19 to 1,204.

Convictions for rape and attempted rape decreased by 8% to 130 in 2019-20.

Convictions linked to domestic abuse increased by 5% to 7,751. The domestic abuse “aggravator” was introduced in 2017.

Hate crimes due to sexual orientation increased by 19% to 420.

Convictions with a racial aggravation were 6% lower than the previous year at 595, which is the lowest level in the past 10 years.

Convictions with a religious aggravation stood at 230, an increase of 12%.