The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Event bosses say the financial risks around delivering the event during uncertainty around restrictions were too great.

They say the decision came with "enormous regret and disappointment", adding that those with tickets can either get a full refund or can transfer their ticket to 2022.

Chief Executive, Buster Howes, said: “Despite the sense of optimism around the UK’s emergence from the Pandemic and our huge enthusiasm to stage a performance this year, it is now clear that the financial risks we confront in delivering The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, at scale, on the Castle Esplanade in August are simply too great.

"Consequently, it is with enormous regret and disappointment that we announce the cancellation of the 2021 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo."



He added: “We have for months forensically monitored, assessed and sought to mitigate the constraints and uncertainties involved in mounting our show.

"However, we now reluctantly conclude it would be irresponsible to press on and to risk the longer-term financial viability of our charity, without the ability to underwrite and to offset the potential, substantial economic losses associated with last-minute cancellation obliged by changes in public health policy.

“This has been a very difficult decision. We appreciate it has far-reaching implications for our staff, performers, suppliers, and guests, but we must act responsibly and, in the best, long-term interests of all.

"A tremendous amount of energy and effort goes into planning and delivering each Tattoo and this year was no exception.

"This is a very disappointing outcome. We will now refocus to find other ways to contribute to the national spirit of recovery this year and to surprise and delight the people of our City and from further afield.



“We would like to thank all our ticket holders, friends and stakeholders for their patience over the past year as we have navigated the uncertainty of the Pandemic.

"Their continuing commitment and support has been much appreciated by everyone at the Tattoo and we look forward to welcoming them back to the Esplanade in the future.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.