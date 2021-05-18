NICOLA Sturgeon is to today provide an update on the rising number of coronavirus cases across some parts of the country.

The First Minister is set to answer an urgent question from Scottish Conservative MSP Sandesh Gulhane about the case numbers in Scotland.

Sandesh Gulhane is expected to ask the Scottish Government "whether it will provide an update on rising COVID-19 cases in Glasgow and parts of the Greater Glasgow area."

It comes amid a growing number of cases in both East Renfrewshire and Midlothian – sparking fears amid a change in lockdown rules once more.

East Renfrewshire has a rate of 86.9 per 100,000, higher than Glasgow’s when it was announced on Friday the city would be kept in Level 3 restrictions.

Midlothian's rate has more than doubled in a week with an average of 55.2 per 100,000.

How to watch?





The urgent questions will be put to the First Minister at around 2pm.

You can watch the latest on the Scottish Parliament TV site here.

What else has been said?





Earlier, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said a decision on these areas will be taken on either Thursday or Friday.

He told the programme: “As we have always said, you have to have two gears in a pandemic for the advice you give - a forward and a reverse.

“I’m hopeful, having seen all the hope yesterday with things easing, we can stay on that path.

“But that depends on two things – the public health response and each of us.

“I live in Glasgow, so it depends on me following the guidance that’s in my area.

“It’s true in East Renfrewshire, it’s true in Midlothian where we’ve seen a little uptick in the numbers, so we just need to be careful.

“We will give advice all this week and we will be speaking to the First Minister and her cabinet later in the week – and they will decide on Thursday or Friday what to do with the two that are in Level 3 and any that might have to move.”