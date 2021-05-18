More than 260 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Scottish Government statistics have revealed that 268 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded since Thursday - a rise of more than 100 on Monday's count of 161.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to provide update — here's when and how to watch
However, there were no new deaths of someone who tested positive for the disease within the past 28 days have been registered, meaning the death toll under this measure remains 7,664.
Separate figures from National Records of Scotland, which count the number where Covid-19 was mentioned on a death certificate, put the toll at 10,104 deaths up to 9 May.
The test positivity rate was 1.7 per cent, lower than the 5% the World Health Organisation (WHO) believes indicates a pandemic is coming under control.
READ MORE: East Renfrewshire and Midlothian lockdown decision due this week
According to the latest statistics, the vaccination programme has now administered more than three million first doses, while 1,669,469 have received a second.
A total of 70 people remain in hospital receiving treatment for the virus, and increase of two, with four being treated in intensive care.
Public health teams in Glasgow have decided to offer vaccination to some in the 18 to 39-year-old age group, following an uptick in case numbers in the city.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.