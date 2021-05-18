Firefighters have been tackling a reported "explosion" near a shopping centre in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were alerted to a three vehicle fire at Westside Plaza in Wester Hailes, at around noon.
According to a number of witnesses, a nearby gas canister caught light and exploded while on the back of a vehicle.
Others said they heared a large bang from several miles away and could see black smoke rising from the area.
Three fire crews are in attendance at the scene and there are no reported casualities.
A number of roads and a library have been closed, whilst residents are advised to keep their windows closed as a precaution against the smoke.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC: "We were alerted at 12:02 to reports of vehicles on fire at the front of the Westside Plaza Shopping Centre.
"Operations control mobilised three appliances. Crews currently remain at the scene and there are no reported casualties."
A police spokesman added: "Officers are currently in attendance along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Service.
"There are no reports of injuries but a nearby library has been closed as a precaution."
