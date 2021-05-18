IMPOSING strict liability on football clubs remains "firmly on the table", Scotland's Justice Secretary has warned, following the scenes in Glasgow over the weekend.

Speaking in Holyrood, Humza Yousaf also insisted Rangers fans found guilty of bigotry, vandalism or disorder should fan lifetime bans from the club.

Thousands of fans massed in George Square on Saturday to celebrate Rangers winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

The square was strewn with hundreds of broken bottles, plastic bags and spent flares after flag-draped fans were seen attacking each other and launching bollards and other missiles at riot police.

Raising the issue in the Scottish Parliament, SNP MSP James Dornan said he had been pushing for strict liability for years, "whereby clubs are held responsible for the actions of their fans".

This could see clubs facing sanctions such as point deductions and ground closures.

However, Mr Dornan said he had been met with denial by football authorities and clubs and had even faced death threats from fans.

Mr Yousaf said: "If the clubs are unwilling to acknowledge, unwilling to accept, unwilling to confront the fact that there is a problem among some fans, then of course we may have to work together as a chamber, as a parliament, to find a solution that is appropriate."

He added: "Strict liability should be on the table. Other suggestions that I've heard that should be on the table include potentially an independent regulator, as has been discussed for the English game.

"If football is unable to regulate itself, then perhaps somebody independent to look at that should be considered.

"I think the clubs could also take stronger action."

He said Rangers "have committed to work with Police Scotland".

He added: "I hope any supporter, any fan, anybody involved with Rangers Football Club that has been found guilty of being involved in anti-Catholic bigotry or vandalism or disorder will get a lifetime ban from the club.

"That is a punishment that probably fans would fear the most."

Mr Yousaf said he had personally reported two "rabid anti-Catholic messages" he received on social media.