What is it?

An affordable sport-orientated smartwatch from Garmin.

Good points?

Designed mainly as an outdoor navigation companion, the Instinct has many great features for safely traversing the rugged and varied Scottish landscape. You can download and navigate course maps for offline use which means you don't have to worry about a live data connection going down and losing your map.

With 40 hours of battery life, there is no need to keep topping up with separate external power on weekend-long camping trips. This is usually a concern with smartwatches of this type.

Useful orienteering features include saved waypoints, compass, barometer, altimeter and elevation profiles so you can find the most efficient path for your capabilities.

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Smartwatch

The virtual partner feature allows you to compete with your previous times or simply ensure you maintain a pace. This is handy for ensuring you get to your digs for the night on a West Highland Way leg.

Bad points?

Sleep tracking is hit or miss with either interruptions or daytime naps not registering in the reports. The device's AI is lacking the subtlety to distinguish status changes in this way.

There is also no music storage or support for Connect IQ apps meaning that those looking to extend the functionality of the Instinct will have to look elsewhere for advanced navigation and fitness metrics such as VO2Max, pulse oximetry or cycling power meter compatibility.

Best for ...

Those who don't require premium sporting features and simply want a tracker for walking or hiking the trails.

Avoid if ...

You require a fully featured premium smartwatch with specific sport metrics.

Score: 9/10.

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Smartwatch, £209 (amazon.co.uk)