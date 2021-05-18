A Scottish university has been targeted by hackers, forcing a shutdown of its IT systems.
Glasgow Caledonian University suffered a cyber attack on its network at the weekend and has drafted in technical experts to help deal with the breach.
The Herald understands that some phonelines have been affected by the attack and systems - including student records - have been closed down as a precaution.
However, the university claimed there is no suggestion that data has been breached.
Susan Mitchell, GCU’s chief operating officer said: “Over the weekend GCU identified it had been subject to a limited cyber attack.
“As a precaution, some IT systems have been closed down until a full evaluation and any necessary remedial action is undertaken, with advice from cyber resilience experts including from within Scottish Government.
“There is no evidence to suggest data has been compromised.
“This year’s exams and assessments period has concluded so it is considered there will be limited impact on our students.
“Any students wishing to contact us in relation to this matter can still do so by emailing studentsupport@gcu.ac.uk.”
