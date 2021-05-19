NICOLA Sturgeon has announced two of her longest-serving ministers will step down ahead of the announcement of her new Cabinet and junior ministerial line-up.

The First Minister said Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing – who have both been part of the ministerial team since 2007 – will leave government.

It comes after John Swinney was removed as Education Secretary and appointed to a new role as Scotland's Cabinet Secretary for Covid Recovery.

The latest move means a number of big roles are now empty, setting the scene for Ms Sturgeon's biggest-ever reshuffle.

The First Minister said: “I want to pay tribute to the work of both Fiona Hyslop and Fergus Ewing and to thank them for their unstinting public service over many years.

“Fiona has served in Cabinet since 2007, firstly as Education Secretary, then as Culture and External Affairs Secretary before taking on the Economy and Fair Work portfolio.

“Her tenure in the External Affairs brief saw Fiona oversee the expansion of the Scottish Government’s international footprint, giving our country a higher profile than it has ever had before on the global stage, and that is a legacy which she can and should be justly proud of.

“Fergus has also been part of the ministerial team since 2007, and has brought diligence and endeavour to all of the jobs he has held.

"In particular, he has worked tirelessly with and on behalf of Scotland’s rural sector over the past five years since the Brexit vote, fighting their corner at every turn.

“Fergus has been a champion for Scotland’s farmers and crofters during one of the most difficult, challenging and uncertain periods our agricultural sector has ever faced, and he has the gratitude of many in the industry for his efforts to protect their interests.

“I want to offer my sincere thanks to Fiona and Fergus for their service, and wish them well as they continue to serve their constituents in the new Parliament.”