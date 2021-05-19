Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed he will attend the UN climate conference in Glasgow later this year.

The actor and former governor of California, who runs a global non-profit environmental organisation, is expected to arrive in the city in November.

Schwarzenegger, 73, told the president of Cop26, Alok Sharma, he “cannot wait” to take part in the conference.

He said: “I’m coming to your conference no matter what, I believe so much in what you guys are doing.”

The two were speaking during an online event called Arnold’s Stammtisch - named after the tables in Austrian bars where locals discuss topical issues.

During which Schwarzenegger raised a stein but insisted it was British beer, prompting Sharma to say: “I hope that when you come we will be able to have a few beers together in one of our local pubs. I think you’ll enjoy that.”

The Austrian-American gladly accepted but urged Sharma to raise awareness of the event.

He warned: “Nobody knows what Cop stands for, you have this challenge to create better communication. What is Cop? Nobody is explaining it to people.”

Sharma replied: “I very much hope that by the end of this year that everyone does know what this is because this is about tackling climate change and that is the biggest challenge that is facing humanity right now.

“It’s bringing almost 200 countries together to work and come up with how we tackle climate change.”

Schwarzenegger then praised Boris Johnson’s leadership and his Conservative administration.

He explained: “Your prime minister, unlike some of the previous host countries of this event, is the real deal.

“Your conference is going to be successful because with his backing and your knowledge and passion it’s going to be great.

“I remember when he was the mayor of London and he started the Boris bikes. He had me come over to his office and we rode around the Boris bikes to make them popular.”

At the 2015 UN climate change meeting Schwarzenegger argued: “I’ve starred in a lot of science fiction movies and, let me tell you something, climate change is not science fiction, this is a battle in the real world.

“It is impacting us right now. The science is in. The debate is over and the time for action is now.”

Cop26 will go ahead in person this November - after it was delayed last year due to Covid-19 - with measures to eliminate the spread of the virus.