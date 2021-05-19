THE home of Celtic chief Peter Lawwell was 'firebombed' in the early hours of this morning.

Thugs targeted vehicles parked in the driveway of the chief executive causing the fire to spread to his house to the south of Glasgow.

It's understood around 40 firefighters were scrambled to the Peel Road property, in Thortonhall, at around 1am.

There were no casualties in the blaze but emergency crews remain on the scene this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, May 19, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1.02am on Wednesday, May 19 to reports of a car on fire outside a dwelling on Peel Road, Thorntonhall, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised eight appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was affecting a number of cars as well as the detached two-storey property.

“There are no reported casualties. Crews remain in attendance.”

A spokesperson for Celtic said: “We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.”

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe”

“We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.”

“Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the Club.”

