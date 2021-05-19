CELTIC have hit out after chief Peter Lawwell's home was 'petrol bombed' in the early hours of this morning.

The Parkhead chief executive and his children were forced to flee their property when thugs targeted cars parked in the driveway, causing the fire to spread to the house.

No one was hurt in the explosion but emergency services have locked down the area as they launch a probe into the fire.

A spokesperson for Celtic said:



A spokesperson for Celtic said:

"We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell's house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property."

A spokesman for Celtic said: “We can confirm that significant damage has been caused to Peter Lawwell’s house and vehicles there, following an explosion and fire early this morning, forcing the family to leave the property.

“Clearly, Peter’s family are extremely shaken and shocked by these terrible events, but thankfully all are safe.

“We understand that Police Scotland are currently undertaking a criminal investigation.

“Peter and his family will of course receive the full support and care of everyone at the club.”

Around 40 firefighters were scrambled to Thortonhall, to the south of Glasgow, at 1am today and remain on the scene.

Police have closed off a road in Thorntonhall. Pic: Colin Mearns

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1am on Wednesday, May 19, officers were called to a report of vehicles on fire outside a house on Peel Road, Thorntonhall.

“No one was injured and officers are currently working with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 1.02am on Wednesday, May 19, to reports of a car on fire outside a dwelling on Peel Road, Thorntonhall, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised eight appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire, which was affecting a number of cars as well as the detached two-storey property.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews remain in attendance.”