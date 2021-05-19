A number of police officers have been issued with fixed-penalty notices after an indoor gathering in Shetland breached coronavirus restrictions.

The gathering occurred in a property in Russell Crescent, Lerwick, at around 6.15pm on Friday while the island was still in Level 3 of Scotland’s measures.

Six people were issued with notices and Police Scotland confirmed a number of officers had been among them.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a gathering in breach of coronavirus regulations within a property in Russell Crescent, Lerwick, at around 6.15pm on Friday May 14.

“Six people have been issued with fixed-penalty notices and the gathering was dispersed.”

It was not until Monday May 17 that most of Scotland’s islands moved to Level 1, which allows indoor gatherings to take place with up to six people from three households.

As a result of the incident, Superintendent Maggie Pettigrew said: “The vast majority of people in Shetland have been sticking to the rules to suppress the spread of coronavirus and I would like to thank our community for this.

“It is extremely disappointing that a small number of police officers were involved in a gathering in breach of the regulations on Friday.

“Their actions undermine the sacrifices you have all made in the last year and I appreciate many of you will be upset about this incident.

“They have been given fixed-penalty notices and reminded of their responsibility to set an example to others.”