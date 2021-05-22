Occupied since at least the 12th century, and renowned as a favourite haunt of Scotland’s Stewart kings, Falkland Palace lies at the foot of the Lomond Hills just outside the Fife town with which it shares a name. The earliest known building to occupy the site was a simple hunting lodge, and it was followed by a 13th century castle built by the MacDuffs. The castle was razed in 1337 though it was habitable again by 1342, and by the late 15th century the building had been acquired by the crown and the process had begun by which it would be transformed into a renaissance palace to match almost any in Europe.

The inspiration was the great French chateaux of the time such as the sumptuous royal palace at Fontainebleau near Paris, and the main driver of the project was James IV. From 1497 until his death in 1513 he set about transforming the place, bringing in orange trees for the gardens and skilled stonemasons to work on the building, stocking the surrounding park land with deer and wild boar, and importing cultural treats such as lute players from Italy and an un-named African drummer.