A YEAR into a global pandemic and fresh on the heels of the Scottish Parliamentary elections, leadership is in sharp focus, and along with it issues around trust, values and integrity. In a time of uncertainty, authentic leadership is something we can lean on.

Authentic people make the best leaders. They seem trustworthy because they’re not masking their intentions, say when they don’t have the answers, listen to others, and admit their mistakes. An authentic leader wants respect not admiration. They’re not propped up by sycophants, and they know that some decisions will be unpopular.

When it comes to leadership, a "one size fits all" image persists: a loud, dominating decision-maker. There remains a focus on the title of "leader", but leading is an activity not a position, and effective leadership is about other people. It’s not about you.

Servant leadership puts others’ needs at the forefront. It is simple – listen, understand, have an open dialogue – but it is harder in practice. A good starting point for anyone considering leadership is thinking about why you want to be a leader. If it’s because of the status, you won’t get far. If it’s to invest in positive outcomes for others, you’re on the right road.

We struggle with trust when it comes to public leadership. Saying one thing and doing another; giving no clear explanation of motive and intention; and making decisions in an opaque way erodes our trust in leaders. "The buck stops with me" is a phrase often heard from leaders, but strong, effective leaders don’t make decisions by themselves. They let others lead and listen to their expertise – and trust it.

Values are trumpeted in politics, business and sport; endlessly talked about, enshrined in strategies, painted on office walls. But they need to be demonstrated every day in what you do as a leader.

Integrity is another buzzword. But what does it mean to you as a leader? Is it just "doing the right thing"? Making decisions that are unpopular in the short-term because they will have a long-term benefit? With servant leadership, the focus is on needs more than feelings. A leader shouldn’t strive for popularity. If people feel aggrieved about a decision, listen to them, but it is the need that comes first.

Is there such thing as a "natural leader"? We hear that term all the time, as though there are individuals born with innate leadership skills. But the activity of leadership is learned – through experience, peer-to-peer learning, and practice. It also implies that those with natural ability do not need additional training to adapt to changes.

The problem with the "natural leader" is that it forms an exclusive club. Open up leadership through learning and you share decision-making, hear more voices, understand others, have stronger and better ideas that serve more of society.

As we face post-pandemic challenges, trust is more important than ever. Leaders will have to rebuild trust publicly, and those who embrace authenticity will create a better world.

Eléna Hogarth is co-founder of Compass Consultancy, a Scottish start-up that delivers leadership training. See compassconsultancy.org