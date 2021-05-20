A hedgehog has died from multiple stab wounds after being found injured outside a high school in North Lanarkshire.
The animal was discovered on Tuesday, May 18, outside Brannock High School by Motherwell District Wildlife Protection and was taken to a local vet.
Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA were made aware of the find, but the hedgehog later died.
An initial post on Motherwell District Wildlife Protection’s Facebook page said: “Just picked this wee hedgehog up from a local high school where kids thought it would be a good idea to kick it about and stab.
“It’s now in a local vet. Don’t know the sex, if it’s female we need to look for any young.”
A further update added: “The vet phoned and said she died of multiple stab wounds. All wounds have been photographed. Police are involved and are coming out to see us.
“The poor thing suffered terribly.”
The Scottish SPCA confirmed Police Scotland are leading the investigation, and a force spokesman said: “We have received a report of an injured hedgehog being found at Brannock High School on Tuesday May 18.
“Inquiries into the incident are at an early stage.”
A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman also said: “We are aware of an alleged incident at the school and will be carrying out an investigation in order to determine the full facts.”
