Indian navy ships have worked through the night to recover the bodies of 37 people on board a barge that sank off Mumbai when a powerful storm lashed the region.

Hopes are fading for 38 people still missing since the cyclone hit on Monday.

Navy spokesman Mehul Karnik said five ships, a surveillance aircraft and three helicopters were involved in the search.

He said most of 188 survivors and the 37 bodies had arrived in Mumbai.

Indrajeet Singh, a survivor, recalled that everyone on the big barge rushed to the deck sensing danger. He said water gushed into the barge and it started tilting.

"I had no other option except jumping into the sea to save my life," he said.

The survivors bobbed up and down in life jackets for up to eight hours before they were picked up by the rescuers, he said.

Cyclone Tauktae packed sustained winds of up to 130mph, leaving more than 50 dead in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the damage from the air on Wednesday, promising government assistance.

Officials reported more than 16,000 houses were damaged in Gujarat and thousands of trees and electric pylons were uprooted.

In another operation, a navy helicopter rescued 35 crew members of another barge, which ran aground north of Mumbai, a government statement said.

Both barges were working for Oil and Natural Gas, the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India.

The company said the vessels were carrying personnel deployed for offshore drilling.