A large wildfire in Greece has damaged homes and prompted evacuations as it tore through rugged forest terrain.
Fire service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved in a bid to try to contain the blaze some 45 miles west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki.
Overnight and early Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for six settlements, in an area with many holiday homes.
Two Orthodox Christian monasteries were also evacuated.
No injuries have been reported.
Wildfires are common during Greece's hot summers.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.