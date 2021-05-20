A wildlife reserve in Perthshire has welcomed its second osprey chick of the season.

Staff at the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Loch of the Lowes Wildlife Reserve saw the first signs of hatching just after midnight on Wednesday, however the chick didn’t fully hatch until around 1.15am on Thursday.

It comes after the first chick of the season broke out of its egg just before 10pm on Monday, hatching fully by the early hours of Tuesday.

By 3am on Thursday, both chicks could be seen in the nest, and a few hours later they received a beakful of fish from their mother NC0.

The osprey nest. Credit: PA

She laid three eggs in the nest and it’s hoped the third will hatch soon.

This is the second breeding season as a pair for NCO and male osprey LM12, after they successfully fledged one chick last year.

READ MORE: Scottish Wildlife Trust: Osprey chick hatches at Loch of the Lowes

A species protection officer at the trust, Hayley Hodgson, said: “Compared to the first chick this one took its time coming out of the egg, but we’re delighted there are now two young ospreys in the nest.

“Hopefully it won’t be long until the third hatches out.

“Since they hatched both chicks have been regularly fed, thanks to the strong teamwork of their parents.

“LM12 is regularly bringing fish to the nest and NC0 is diligently offering up pieces of fish to her youngsters.

READ MORE: Scottish SPCA: Hedgehog dies from multiple stab wounds

“Thanks to support from our staff, volunteers and players of People’s Postcode Lottery, our season is progressing really well.

“The best way to follow the progress of the chicks is to watch our live webcam, or book a ticket online for our visitor centre.”

Ospreys were extinct in Britain for much of the 20th century but began to recover in the 1960s and today an estimated 300 pairs breed in the UK each summer.

It’s hoped the third will hatch soon. Credit: PA

The trust’s Osprey Protection Programme is supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The head of charities at Lottery, Laura Chow, said: “I’m thrilled that a second chick has hatched out at Loch of the Lowes and we’re pleased that support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery is contributing to another successful breeding season at the reserve.

“We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the third chick will emerge soon.”