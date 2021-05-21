Glasgow could be heading towards even tougher lockdown restrictions as cases “continue to accelerate”, according public health experts.

Professor Linda Bauld, a professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said “we should probably start being more concerned now”, according to The Times.

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon is poised to announce any lockdown changes at around noon today – as figures yesterday showed 432 new cases in the last day, the highest figure in weeks.

Last week, the First Minister said that outbreaks in Glasgow and Moray meant they would remain in Level 3 restrictions, while the rest of mainland Scotland moved to Level 2.

The move down to Level 2 allowed changes including allowing more people to meet inside each other’s homes, hugging is permitted and pubs and restaurants can serve alcohol indoors.

However tougher restrictions are now being considered for East Renfrewshire, to the south of Glasgow, after latest figures revealed it topped the city as Scotland’s new hotspot.

According to The Times, Professor Bauld said the numbers of people testing positive in the region were not just suitable to Level 3 restrictions, but even heading towards Level 4.

She said: “East Renfrewshire and South Glasgow are inextricably interlinked.

“People just move between those areas for very essential reasons such as work and education.

“The difficult issue is to close down businesses that have only been open for a week. That is a tricky policy call.”

National clinical director Professor Jason Leitch added: “We have got to be careful but we should not panic.

“Glasgow continues to accelerate, East Renfrewshire continues to accelerate, but they are slightly different pandemics, as is Moray. Moray is decelerating.”

The rate of cases in East Renfrewshire has risen to 118.3 per 100,000 in the seven days to May 17, though the area remains in Level 2 of the Scottish Government’s coronavirus restriction levels.

This has pushed it ahead of Glasgow, which saw case rates rise to 112.1 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 17.

Case rates in Moray fell to 36.5 per 100,000 people in the seven days to May 17.