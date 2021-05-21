During lockdown, people across Lanarkshire found themselves walking, cycling and running round their local area more than ever before. When many aspects of society were closed off to us, seeking respite in nature proved to be incredibly important: and Lanarkshire certainly has plenty of amazing nature to be explored.

But while certain nature trails are well-known, there’s also many hidden gems across Lanarkshire. Have you discovered a new path, cycle route, hidden ruin, viewpoint or wildlife-watching spot over the past year, that you think people should know about?

If so, then we want to hear about it. Visit Lanarkshire are currently putting together a guide on some of the very best places that North and South Lanarkshire have to offer those looking to enjoy outdoor pursuits, and they are welcoming any recommendations from local people.

So whether it’s Kilsyth or East Kilbride, Cumbernauld or Cambuslang, Strathaven or Leadhills, we want to hear from you to help showcase the wonders of Lanarkshire to visitors and tourists alike.

Tell us your name, age, and where you are from, and the place in Lanarkshire that you want us to know about.

This article is brought to you in association with VisitLanarkshire.