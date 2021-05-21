The Metropolitan Police have said they will “assess the contents” of a damning report on Martin Bashir’s infamous 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

The Met intend “to ensure there is no significant new evidence”, after previously deciding not to begin a criminal investigation.

In March Scotland Yard ruled out a criminal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview, stating “it was not appropriate” but “should any significant new evidence emerge, it would be assessed”.

In an updated statement, the Met Police said: “Following the publication of Lord Dyson’s report we will assess its contents to ensure there is no significant new evidence.”

The report concluded that Bashir deployed “deceitful behaviour” and was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines to secure his Panorama interview with Princess Diana.

Bashir breached BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements and showing them to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to gain access to the princess, Lord Dyson’s report said.

The infamous 1995 interview. Credit: PA

Furthermore, it stated that the BBC “fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark” in a subsequent investigation.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, it was put to the Justice Secretary that some people say the police should be involved following Lord Dyson’s inquiry.

Robert Buckland replied: “That, of course, is a matter for the police and the independent prosecutorial authorities, and I’m not going to say anything to prejudge or to influence any such line of inquiry.

“But I think anybody reading the headlines and the summary of Lord Dyson’s findings will be struck by his use of those words, fraud and deception and the like, and clearly those sort of issues, I’m afraid, could and do arise.”

Asked if a second inquiry was needed to look at wider questions not in the remit of Lord Dyson’s work, such as the handling of whistleblowers, Mr Buckland said: “I think all of us need to carefully comb through the report and if indeed there are issues that specifically Lord Dyson wasn’t able, due to the remit that he was given to look at, then there should be, and I’m sure there will be, an opportunity to do just that. “