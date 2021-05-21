Nicola Sturgeon has provided an update on Scotland's Covid restrictions as cases have risen across the country.

The First Minister has confirmed that Moray will move to Level 2 from midnight tonight, Glasgow City will remain in Level 3 for at least a further week and East Renfrewshire will stay in Level 2 - despite high cases in the area.

Travel restrictions have also been brought in for some parts of England.

Here's what you need to know:

Glasgow lockdown review

The First Minister confirmed that Glasgow will stay in Level 3 lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Over the past 10 days, there have been extensive public health measures deployed across the city - including enhanced testing and vaccination in the areas with the highest rates of Covid, especially in G41 and G42.

She added: "Last week, we were seeing 71 cases for every 100,000 of the population - that's now risen to 112.

"That increase will partly be due to the fact there's more testing being done, but the percentage of positive tests has also increased from 3.1% to 4%.

"In summary, we don't think that we have turned the corner in Glasgow yet.

"Let me stress that we're confident the major public health interventions underway will be effective, and they will bring the virus rates back under control - but they need a bit longer to do that.

"We also need a bit more time to be confident than we are now that vaccination will stop the rising case numbers today becoming severe illness and sharply rising hospital numbers a couple of weeks from now.

"So for all these reasons, I can confirm today that regrettably, Glasgow will remain in Level 3 for another week at this stage.

"I know, not least because I live in Glasgow myself, how unwelcome this is for individuals and businesses - but I hope it won't be for much longer."

East Renfrewshire to stay in Level 2

Nicola Sturgeon announced that East Renfrewshire will stay in Level 2 despite high case numbers.

The First Minister said: "On the face of it, levels in East Renfrewshire - as a proportion of the population - are actually slightly higher than in Glasgow.

"I'm acutely aware that people might therefore look at the raw data and say if Glasgow is in Level 3, East Renfrewshire should be there too.

"But as you've heard me say many times before, and I know this is really difficult, the situation underneath the raw data is often more complex and it's the detailed analysis that we must try to base our decisions on.

"For example, while the cases per 100,000 in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire are similar, the total number of cases in East Renfrewshire - because it's a smaller area, obviously - is significantly smaller than in Glasgow.

"To illustrate that, yesterday there were actually just 17 new cases reported in East Renfrewshire - compared to 166 in Glasgow. More importantly, many more of the cases in East Renfrewshire can be traced to specific household clusters, unlike in Glasgow.

"That means that we think strong and targeted public health measures have more of a chance of stemming the rise in East Renfrewshire, without the need to use wider restrictions.

"Taking all of that into account, our judgement - and these decisions are often finely balanced - is that East Renfrewshire should stay at Level 2 for now, although this will be kept under close review and we'll continue to use enhanced public health measures."

Moray moves to Level 2

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that Moray will move to Level 2 from midnight tonight.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I'm very pleased to say that the situation has actually improved very significantly.

"Last week, the area was reporting 98 new cases a week per 100,000 - that's now fallen to 37.

"Positivity rate in Moray has also fallen quite markedly, from 2.8% a week ago to 1.3% now.

"In addition, the April-02 variant does not seem to be as commonly present in Moray as it is in Glasgow and indeed other parts of the country.

"I'm able to confirm today that Moray will now move down from Level 3 to Level 2, taking effect on midnight tonight.

"This, I know, will be welcome news for people and businesses in Moray - and it's been made possible by efforts of local public health teams and the public.

"I would say though that it's important to remain careful.

"Being in Level 2 still comes with necessary restrictions, so please stick to those and do everything you can to help Moray to enjoy more freedoms and more easing of restrictions later this summer."

Travel restrictions to places in England

The First Minister announced travel restrictions between Scotland and three areas in England.

NS: "However, there are particularly serious outbreaks of the April-02 variant in three specific areas of England: Bedford, Bolton and Blackburn & Darwen.

"For that reason, from Monday, we are imposing temporary travel restrictions on travel between Scotland and those 3 areas.

"So if you were planning to visit friends or relatives, or to say in those areas - Bedford, Bolton or Blackburn & Darwen - you must delay your visit."

Indian Variant

The First Minister said that the variant may be more transmissible than the Kent variant.

Ms Sturgeon said: "In recent weeks, this variant has become quite established in many parts of the UK, including in Scotland, and we have reason to believe it might be even more transmissible than the Kent variant."

The 'R' number

The First Minister said that the latest estimate we have of the R suggests it might be slightly above one again.

This means that the virus numbers are still growing across Scotland.

Latest case numbers

There have been 414 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours - 1.9% of tests.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

Four people are in intensive care, with 81 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.

A total of 231,282 people have tested positive for the virus.

The total number of positive cases reported yesterday was 414. 212 of these were in Greater Glasgow & Clyde, 62 in Lanarkshire and 48 in Lothian.

Latest vaccine numbers

3,082,251 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,769,040 have received their second dose.