An 87-year-old man who died following a two-vehicle crash in Orkney has been named by police.
Brian Whalley, from Kirkwall, was driving a black Smart car which was involved in a collision with a blue Audi S3 in the town at around 3.55pm on Wednesday.
The crash happened on Junction Road, near the Orkney Library and Archive building.
The man driving the Audi was not injured and there was no-one else in the smart car.
Sergeant David Miller, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Whalley’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.
“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2294 of May 19.”
