Friends reunited

THE cast of the American sitcom Friends have got back together to chat about acting in one of the world’s most popular TV shows. Friends: The Reunion initially airs in the States later this month, and the Diary is thrilled to see the gang back together, as we believe it’s always entertaining to see old chums chatting once they reach their anecdotage.

There will be clips from favourite shows, too, which should be entertaining, as a funny scene stays fresh and frisky for ever. In the spirit of the Friends reunion, we now introduce a cacklesome cluster of our own classic tales, which, to coin a phrase, will always ‘be there for you…’

Alarming story

A CHAP took his expensive new car back to the dealer as its alarm was going off for no reason. Three trips to the dealer and lots of scratching of heads didn’t solve the problem for – wouldn’t you just know it – the alarm never decided to howl in the garage. That night all became clear. The chap’s wife asked if he’d fitted the kitchen smoke alarm that she had thoughtfully placed as a reminder in his toolbox in the boot of his car.

Icky sticky

THE school holidays will soon be here. Afterwards a fresh batch of primary children will start their education, which is always a joy for teachers. Well, almost always…

An educator of our nation’s youth once opened a book she was marking in class and discovered that in the absence of glue, a child had used something of a similar viscosity, discovered in his nasal cavity, to stick his work down.

Family feast

A READER was visiting a butcher’s in Largs. A wee wummin in the front of the queue couldn’t decide what size of steak pie she wanted. The helpful butcher asked how many it was to feed. Without hesitation, she replied: “Two and a dug.”

Fruity faux pas

FRUIT remains a foreign delicacy for many Scots. An Ardrossan reader said: “At the supermarket checkout I was served by a young man who looked at the yellow fruit I had bought, then at the list of fruits on his screen and asked: ‘Ur they lemons?’ ‘No,’ I replied. ‘They’re grapefruit.’”

The shop assistant looked puzzled before replying: “Naw, they’re the wee green yins.”

Swat nonsense

THERE was once a crafty piece of advertising in the window of a Glasgow ironmonger. Amid the wellies, the midge repellent and the wind-up lanterns was a small tub containing a handful of fly swats, £1.50 each.

On a sign next to the swats was written: “Andy Murray started with these.”

Belt up

AIRPORT security can be tricky. A reader on business in Chicago heard an announcement over the Tannoy: “Will the gentleman with his pants at his ankles return to security and retrieve his belt.”

Rue the rodent

A CHAP told his regular insurance agent that he could find car insurance much cheaper on the Internet.

“Ah, yes,” his agent replied. “But if you were in an accident, who do you want to help you: a man or a mouse?”