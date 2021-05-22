Eurovision returns tonight, and while some may watch for the music, or part of Eurovision parties, many tune in for the commentary from Graham Norton.
The BBC host will once again be commentating on the Grand Final this year, which you can catch on BBC One at 8pm.
In honour of the event, we take a look back at some of the best and sassiest comments from Graham Norton during his time as Eurovision commentator.
- On Iceland’s 2013 song being sung in Icelandic: “I think you’ll agree it’s not the language of love… more like the language of gutting fish.”
- On Germany’s 2013 entry: “If you’ve just joined us and thought ‘Oh Denise Van Outen has let herself go… no, that’s Cascada representing Germany.”
- After the Albania entry in 2012: “I am pretty sure if they get her medication right, that will never happen again.”
- On Russia’s 2012 song: “It’s an unusual Eurovision this year. There are lots of songs that are really quite good and brilliantly sung. This is not one of those.”
- On Romania’s entry in 2013 “Small children and pets should probably move from the room”
- On Greece’s song in 2013: “The song is called ‘Alcohol is Free’. Ironic to sing that in Sweden, where it’s anything else. You have to sell your car to get a pint.”
- On Portugal’s 2018 song after they had won in 2017: “I’m not sure we’ll be returning to Lisbon next year.”
- After Slovenia's 2018 entry, had a fake glitch as part of the song: “I liked the bit when she stopped the music.”
- On Poland’s 2014 entry: “‘We are Slavic girls, we know how to use our charming beauty, now shake what your mama gave you.’ It’s essentially a feminist anthem.”
- France’s 2015 song - “The song is ‘N’oubliez Pas’, which means don’t forget, sadly I fear, we will”
- When the host announced that 14 songs still remained of the 2016 competition: “She says that as if it’s a good thing!”
- On Germany’s 2016 entrant: “Maybe I’m just old and grumpy but there isn’t a single thing about this woman that doesn’t annoy me. Here’s Jamie-Lee, making Björk seem great.”
- Adding to the commenters from the 2015 announcer in Belarus saying he so wished to be there - “But for that restraining order”
- On his pre-recorded interview as part of the live show in 2010: “Oh I am such a kiss ass”
