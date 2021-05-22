WORKERS gathered in Tollcross Park this morning to demonstrate against plans to close a factory that has been in the area since the 19th century.

They were supported by local politicians, trade union representatives and residents who came to fight the closure that is set to have a devastating impact on the East End.

Organised by the GMB union, the demonstration was attended by around 200 people. One of those was Sharon Henratty, a worker at the factory said: "I'm here to demonstrate for to save McVities."

Sharon has worked at McVities for four years. She said: "It's nice and friendly, everybody gets on but just now with the news, they're not happy."

"They've got an absolute cheek to say they've to shut it. We were essential workers and now we're un-essential."

She said the closure would be "devastating" for the East End. "Most people are local, I'm local, I'm from Tollcross."

"Everybody is going to be looking for work at the same time. I think it's going to be very hard to find a job if there are 700 people looking for one."

Generations of the same family have worked at the factory - Sharon's Mother and aunties worked there and she said: "If you stopped somebody else and asked them, you would find they know someone who has worked there."

Politicians of all parties came along to support the demonstration including local MP David Linden and MSP John Mason from the SNP as well as Councillor Thomas Kerr.

After speeches, workers then walked down to the entrance of the factory where they received support from hundreds of cars driving past, sounding their horns.

There was support across the community as local residents turned out to the rally.

Carmyle resident Ben McKee, 19, said the closure will have a knock-on effect.

He said: "My neighbours and friends that I've known for years have worked in that factory and it would absolutely destroy the economy. We would never recover.

"There are a lot of families in that factory who have worked in Carmyle all their lives. It would destroy their families."

"It will have a massive impact. It's not just the jobs in the factory, it's the jobs outwith the factory as well. You've got all your shops and cafes on Tollcross Road. It's a knock on effect that I don't think people realise. Even in the long run, if they lose their jobs, they've got no income and they can't go and spend it in shops."

.