Thousands of protesters have gathered in central London in a march to Hyde Park to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.
The large crowd blocked traffic near Victoria Embankment on Saturday afternoon as dozens of police officers watched on.
People waved Palestinian flags, held banners and chanted as they began their march towards Hyde Park.
Protesters held banners and placards bearing messages reading “Free Palestine” and “Stop the war”.
They could be heard loudly chanting “Free free Palestine” and “Israel is a terrorist state”.
Among the groups in attendance were branches of the National Education Union, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop The War Coalition.
Protesters have called for an “urgent” resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The large group, situated close to Victoria Embankment, stretches across the surrounding roads, with traffic blocked off from several directions.
Demonstrators can be seen wearing costumes, masks and face paint, while others are draped in the Palestinian flag.
Some protesters have used nearby Whitehall Gardens as an area to pray, as the crowd continues to chant and let off green flares.
Protester Muktha Ali, 32, from Harrow, north-west London, told the PA news agency: “I’m here because this is now urgent, the Israeli occupation needs to end now, it’s been long enough.
“Mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and children have been bombed and murdered, Palestine has to be free.”
