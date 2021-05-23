RANGERS fans say they and the club have been unfairly maligned over the ugly scenes that marred the celebrations of their first premier league title in a decade with allegations the levels of condemnation were politically motivated.

Many have raised concerns about the depths of the widespread condemnation of the club and the Ibrox support after last weekend’s Scottish Premiership title win.

A petition calling for Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf to resign over comments he made about an unverified video which appeared to show players using sectarian language while celebrating their club's title win was supported by over 17,000 within 24 hours.

It claimed he had "disgraced himself and had proven to be completely biased and untrustworthy".

It was launched after Scottish Conservatives called on Mr Yousaf to apologise for “failing in his duty to calm down tensions, instead of stoking them up” over the comments which came made when he was justice secretary. They said he "pre-judged" a police inquiry - which subsequently found no criminality.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said the behaviour of supporters “damaged the image and reputation of Glasgow, especially during this critical period of the pandemic”.

Police Scotland warned that "many more arrests will follow" after 28 were apprehended and at least five officers were injured - one suffering a serious face wound - in what police described as "disgraceful" scenes as thousands of Rangers fans converged on Glasgow's George Square.

As Glasgow was dealing with a surge in Covid infections and a potential extension of lockdown, police said Rangers fans "chose to ignore" warnings against large gatherings and took to the streets.

But prominent Rangers fans and groups and the Orange Order in raising concerns that the dialogue from police and government had gone too far when a minority of fans have been arrested.

Some believe that the loudest noises being made around the events of the weekend were the result of unionist vs nationalist agendas. A hardcore element of Rangers fans have always aligned themselves to a unionist cause.

And they question why the response to the Rangers gathering contrasted that to the hundreds of protesters who aimed to prevent the Home Office deport two men in an immigration raid in Glasgow last week.

Craig Houston, a lifelong Rangers fan, who formerly headed the Sons of Struth supporters group said: "Yet again we see one group of citizens treated differently to others. A different set of rules and a completely different set of reactions."

Campaign group No Evictions Network mobilised 200 campaigners to block the van, with one man laying underneath the detention vehicle containing the men for eight hours to stop it from moving, culminating in the release of the two men.

The Home Office said the men had been detained over "suspected immigration offences".

There were no arrests.

And the Home Office is resuming efforts to deport the two men who were freed.

Protests erupted when 34-year-old Lakhvir Singh, an Indian national, was taken from his home on Kenmure Street, Glasgow, in the early hours of the morning during Eid on Thursday 13 May, alongside another man from the same country, Sumit Sehdev. Both men had lived in the UK for more than a decade, but neither had been granted leave to remain.

The Scottish Justice Secretary, Humza Yousaf, blamed the Home Office for its “reckless action,” while the First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, attacked its “appalling asylum and immigration policy.”

Both believed that Immigration Enforcement acted provocatively by trying to remove migrants from an ethnically diverse community during Eid.

The resulting protests brought people together, against Covid rules, in a part of Glasgow which is experiencing a spike in cases linked to the Indian variant.

Police Scotland, supported by ministers, intervened on public health and public order grounds to require the release of the two Indian nationals being held by Immigration Enforcement.

"If this [the Rangers fans] were any other group of people being treated, described and written about then it would be deemed discriminatory," said Mr Houston to followers on social media.

"We saw action earlier in the week which was encouraged by MSPs that saw mob rule interfere with law.

"If laws are incorrect or being upheld incorrectly then there’s ways to rectify them. When mob rule is being used to interfere we become a backward country.

"Those who seemed happy to encourage and congratulate the success of mob rule seem to be the same people who are so 'outraged' at the weekend. A society that is so outraged by celebration yet condones the action of mob rule really isn’t a safe place to be."

Both the First Minister and then justice secretary Humza Yousaf were vocal in their condemnation of the scenes last weekend.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was “utterly disgusted” by Rangers fans who "rampaged" through Glasgow city centre and "vile anti-Catholic prejudice that was on display".

Rangers have launched legal proceedings against "certain individuals" over comments made in the wake of a video surfacing which appeared to show its players using sectarian language while celebrating their club's title win.

It came after Police Scotland said that its investigation into the video had established “no criminality”. The club released a statement saying it was protecting the reputation of the individuals involved.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf, who has since moved to the health portfolio, had come under fire for commenting on the unverified video which appeared to show Rangers players and staff using a sectarian slur during a rowdy singalong at an indoor party.

Mr Yousaf tweeted that players should be forced out the club if they were found guilty of “anti-Catholic hatred”.

The Scottish Conservatives have called on Mr Yousaf to apologise to the players and staff for "getting this so badly wrong and apologise to the public for failing in his duty to calm down tensions, instead of stoking them up without foundation."

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland expressed "alarm and dismay" at senior Scottish Government ministers' reaction to mass gatherings within the city of Glasgow recently and claimed "obvious political bias" was demonstrated in public condemnations.

William McGhee, the grand master said: "Politicians actively encouraged people to gather in support of protests to disrupt the lawful removal of people from Glasgow following a lengthy court process who have no legal right to be there.

"The gathering at Ibrox and George Square on Saturday similarly breached Covid guidelines. "The response from the former Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf in particular, clearly demonstrated his and the Scottish Government’s double standards when he mentions anti Catholic prejudice yet ignores attacks on Scottish Orange Halls.

"The Loyal Orange Institution of Scotland demands equality of treatment for all Scots not just those whose politics or religion suits the government’s agenda."

Claire Wallace, secretary of the Rangers Supporters Association said that fans had been unfairly maligned.

She said it was "really disappointing" that Police Scotland had stated that the fans had been a disgrace to Glasgow.

"Rangers fans are getting branded again as bad, which is really disappointing," she said.

"The justice secretary's comments referred to a video he had seen. And before even finding out whether the video was legitmate or not, he came out and talked of anti-Catholic hate.

"If I was justice secretary I would be getting my facts right before I said that in public.

"It seems to me there is an element in relation to Rangers fans where people want to watch and see what they do, without doing anything to help. And I believe the Scottish Government could have done.

"I think Rangers have been very hard done to once again by the Scottish Government.

“Everyone knew there would be this gathering, they knew and did nothing to try and help.”

It is understood the Scottish Government rejected a bid to allow 10,000 Rangers fans inside Ibrox to witness Saturday’s trophy presentation.

Rangers chief executive Stewart Robertson made the offer last month in the hope it would convince supporters without tickets to stay away from the stadium and avoid a repeat of the ugly scenes which followed when Steven Gerrard’s team clinched the Premiership title back in March.

Their offer, however, was rejected by Holyrood chiefs who insisted they could not budge on plans to relax Covid-19 rules banning mass gatherings at that point.

Ms Wallace added: "There is no condoning of violence and attacking police officers at any time. There is never a situation where you should be attacking police.

"But there have been two protests in Glasgow in the same week and everyone seems to be highlighting what the Rangers fans were doing.

The deportation protest.

"The deportation protest came a few days before the Rangers celebrations that made the national news, but that is considered peaceful, that is okay. But it wasn't right. It was still at the very least gatherings of people which is supposed to be against the rules."

It is not the first time large gathering of football fans have gathered while Covid restrictions were in place.

On December 13, bitter rivals Celtic launched 'sack the board' protests outside Parkhead involving hundreds but that resulted in no arrests.

Hoops fans attended what was advertised as a 'Covid-compliant' rally ahead of the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock where supporters chanted called for the removal of Celtic executives.

The Celtic Trust organised the event with people urged not to travel from outside of Glasgow and told to follow government regulations on face coverings and social distancing.

A large police presence was at the scene at Parkhead, with riot vans and police horses deployed.

Protestors were given advice before the gathering dispersed.

At the time Supt Dolan said: "Officers engaged with those who attended, gave advice, no arrests were made and the gathering dispersed.

“We will continue to police these types of event using the 4Es approach of engaging with those taking part and explaining the restrictions in place to save lives.

“Our response will be measured and proportionate but we will use enforcement where required if there is a clear breach of the legislation."

That came two days after Glasgow and ten other council areas in Scotland which had the toughest Level 4 coronavirus restrictions moved down one level. Large gatherings remained banned.

A week earlier two men were arrested after similar protests outside Celtic Park.

Fans had gathered outside the stadium to call for change after Celtic drew 1-1 with St Johnstone.

Police then said such gatherings were banned in areas under level four restrictions such as Glasgow.

Police had warned fans in advance to to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

And at the end of November, two police officers were injured amidst chaotic scenes outside Parkhead when angry Celtic fans gathered to call for then manager Neil Lennon to be sacked.

The protest — which was sparked by Celtic's Betfred Cup defeat by Ross County — saw fans clash with police.

Crush barriers were pulled down and one was thrown at a police van as dozens of officers struggled to keep the the crowd away from the front door of the stadium.

Police later confirmed no arrests were made.

After the scenes Supt Dolan said: "The Scottish Government regulations are clear that protests are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions and we would urge people to find alternative ways to protest to prevent the spread of coronavirus."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “At a time when people have missed funerals, not seen loved ones in care homes and had to postpone weddings, it is not right that we make an exception to the rules for football fans.

“There is a limit on group size because the evidence is clear – when large numbers of people gather in close proximity, there is an increased risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“Despite our clear public messages and continued work with the club calling on fans not to gather illegally in large numbers, the selfish and irresponsible behaviour seen on Saturday endangered the lives of others – supporters, the police on duty and the wider community.

“We have already discussed this with Rangers and are liaising with Police Scotland and the football authorities to consider what further action can be taken.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The scenes in George Square were disgraceful and the investigation into them continues.”