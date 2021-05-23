The Indian coronavirus variant has become the “dominant strain” in some parts of the country, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency has said.
Dr Jenny Harries told the BBC’s Andrew Marr show: “It’s a bit of a mixed picture across the country.
“If you look at areas such as Bolton and Bedford, for example, in the north-west particularly, it’s starting to become the dominant strain and has taken over from the Kent variant, which has been our predominant one over the winter months.
“But that’s not the case right across the country, actually if you’re in the south-west that’s still not the case.”
“The cases of the B1617.2 variant are rising, they have risen very steeply and much of the media have reported a 160% rise in cases over the week period but they seem to be slightly levelling at the moment.
“It’s still very early days.”
She added: “We all need to be very cautious and I think we all don’t want to go back to the sort of lockdowns that we’ve had, it doesn’t matter whether you’re on SAGE or out in the public, none of us want to return to that sort of restriction.”
