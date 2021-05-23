Glasgow Clan Chief Operating Officer Gareth Chalmers has confirmed that the club are hopeful of a swift positive outcome regarding the future of Braehead Arena.
The Clan submitted their proposals to become the new operators of the 3,500 seater venue.
In a statement, Chalmers said: “Following our club statement two weeks ago, we have been in positive and encouraging communications with Global Mutual regarding our plans for Braehead Arena.
“We submitted our proposal and ambitious plans on Wednesday and we are now expecting an update from Global Mutual next week.
“We’d like to thank Global Mutual for their prompt reaction to our commitment to maintaining and growing ice sports at Braehead Arena.
“I’d also once again like to thank the Scottish Government, Sport Scotland, Renfrewshire Council, MP Gavin Newlands, Councillor John Shaw and Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes for all their advice and support so far.”
