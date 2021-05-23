A cable car has fallen near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy killing at least eight people, rescuers say.
The cable car connected Maggiore lake with a nearby mountain with Italian news agency ANSA reporting that rescuers have said eight people have died.
The cable car fell near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region and was very high off the ground, Alpine rescue service spokesman Walter Milan said.
It is thought that the rescue has been difficult with the cabin falling into a wood in an inaccessible area.
He said that the cable line was renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.
The national alpine rescue service said on Twitter: "Serious accident on the Stresa- Mottarone cable car. Alpine rescue, and other rescue teams on site. Two helicopter ambulances intervened"
It is thought 11 people were on board at the time that two children had been brought by helicopter to a hospital in the northern city of Turin.
Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491m (4,900ft) and overlooks a picturesque lake.
