An attempted murder investigation has been launched by police after a fire was started deliberately at a house in Renfrewshire on Sunday.
No-one was seriously injured in the incident in Renfrew which police said was a targeted attack.
Detective Inspector Neil Martin, from Paisley CID, said: “This was a targeted attack that has been frightening for the occupiers of the house, luckily nobody was seriously injured.
“We are appealing to anyone who has any information on this incident or any CCTV images to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 0738 of May 23.”
Emergency services were called to the scene in Western Park Gate at about 3.10am on Sunday.
It is understood there were three adults in the house at the time.
