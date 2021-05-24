An 'eco therapy' wellness park is to be created at the site of a former mine in East Ayrshire.

Social enterprise company National Pride has unveiled the plans for the former Barony colliery, near Auchinleck.

The organisation, which specialises in ecologically sustainable and ethical developments, has completed the purchase of the 108.8-acre site as The Barony NP (UK) Limited from Hargreaves Land.

The Barony Eco-Therapy Wellness Centre will be promoted as a health and wellness destination. Those behind it say the impact of the pandemic has led to a greater appreciation of the healing powers of nature.

It will include a spa, health and mental relaxation facilities, exercise and crafts as well as accommodation in lodges and geodesic domes.

The project also aims to become a destination for healthy dining experiences and a memorial garden honouring the miners who lost their lives in the Ayshire pits will also be upgraded.

The plans state that "natural woodland at the location will be sensitively recrafted to enable visitors to develop mental and physical strengths and personal resilience, as well as being a restfulness centre for sufferers of life-changing illnesses and conditions".

"The Barony site descends into the Lugar Water Valley, forming a micro-climate where the proposals will refocus the natural environment to create oxygen-rich clean and pollutant free air",

Education and training opportunities, focussed on vulnerable adults, will be a priority and the project leaders say it will create significant local employment as well as support for local businesses.

All that remains of the Barony Colliery is a huge pit-heading winding gear frame, the Barony A-Frame.

The The Barony A-Frame Trust will be given financial support to regenerate the ‘Memorial Garden’ dedicated to the miners who lost their lives in the coal mine from 1908-1969.

"The rehabilitation and enhancement of the Garden will be a place of tribute and remembrance for the local community and a permanent reminder of the area’s mining heritage".

The Barony project will use sustainable construction materials, combined with geo-thermal energy from the disused mine for use by the local community, including the nearby NHS General hospital.

A proportion of the profits will be reinvested back into community wellbeing projects and support NHS student training.

A Proposal of Application Notice, noting intent to submit a planning application in due course following community consultation, has been submitted to East Ayrshire Council.

If plans are approced construction could start in late 2022 with completion by the end of 2024.

Irene Bisset, Chair of National Pride said: “There is an increasing recognition of the need for places close to nature for mental health and wellbeing, and the impacts of Covid-19 have made us even more aware of the healing power that nature can bring to our lives.

“Guests at The Barony will experience a safe, restful and enlivening environment in which to relax, rejuvenate and be healthy in mind and body, developing their mental and physical strength and personal resilience.

“Our leisure and tourism destination will also provide significant economic and community benefits to the area and we look forward to engaging with the local community on the scheme as it progresses.”

National Pride also recently purchased the St Ninians and Loch Fitty site in Fife, which aims to deliver a major new tourism and leisure destination. The 930-acre site, located near Dunfermline, will be developed by National Pride to also become an Eco-Therapy Wellness Park.