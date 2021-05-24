Ahead of Invasive Species Week, NatureScot is urging everyone to play their part in protecting our native flora and fauna, writes Dominic Ryan

MONDAY marks the beginning of Invasive Species Week, an annual event led by the GB NNSS (Non-Native Species Secretariat) to raise awareness of invasive species and how everyone can help prevent their spread.

A range of organisations across the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Guernsey and Jersey will be hosting events and activities as part of the campaign.

For NatureScot, it is an important element in the mission to tackle climate change through protecting and enhancing Scotland’s biodiversity.

Chief executive Francesca Osowska says: “We know there are different significant causes of biodiversity

loss. There was a major report in 2019 that identified the major causes of nature degradation across the world and invasive non-native species was one of these.”

In Scotland, there are 1,164 non-native species on land and in freshwater and marine environments. Of these, 122 plants and around 60 animals – including insects and other invertebrates, have been assessed as having negative ecological impacts and so are considered invasive.

Osowska says: “If we don’t do something about these species they’re going to pose significant challenges to our spectacular native wildlife. This is something we’ve been working on for a while with our partners.

“It’s not only the loss of our native species – there are significant risks to health and food security. The economic cost has been estimated at £300 million per year.

“So this is not a trivial issue. We live in a global world. International trade and travel can impact on the spread of invasive non-native species. With that context and with the major economic cost, that’s why we must act.”

Non-native species have many entry routes into Scotland. Among those being prioritised for action are shipping and boating because of the growth of aquatic plants and animals, including the carpet sea squirt and zebra mussel on hulls.

Horticulture is also a target area due to garden plants being allowed to spread into the wild. Angling, meanwhile, is one of several water sports that can transfer animals such as the killer shrimp.

Finally, escaped animals are of concern, with break-outs made by ruddy ducks, ring-necked parakeets and muntjac deer.

Without action, the impact of invasive non-native species on biodiversity in Scotland is expected to increase significantly in combination with the effects of climate change. NatureScot, however, is leading the fightback with a variety of measures to greatly slow down the spread.

“We’re doing quite a few different things,” says Osowska. “First of all, we’re raising awareness because individuals can play a role both in stopping the spread but also in tackling some of the challenges from invasion.

“Biosecurity is often the first line of defence in stopping invasive non-native species. So in water sports, for example, you should be making sure you’re cleaning your equipment before moving locations – this is why we’re promoting the Check, Clean, Dry campaign.

“Similarly, gardeners should be planting the right things. We know that over lockdown we were seeing offers via the internet for exotic seeds. We’d advise people to buy seeds and plants from a reputable source. We’ve also been helping to promote the Plant Wise campaign.”

This campaign has three essential rules for gardeners: Know what you grow; Stop the spread; Compost with care.

Another innovative idea that’s been invaluable in gathering data about invasive species has been Citizen Scientists. This has seen volunteers take part in surveys that span a range of areas, habitats and species, with the information used by scientists to pinpoint where action might be needed.

Behind the scenes, meanwhile, NatureScot is working with industry representatives and sports governing bodies to develop pathways action plans and biosecurity guidance.

Osowska is particularly thankful for the work of all those who have been vigilant in looking for and reporting invasive species.

“We had an example of signal crayfish in the Highlands which we were alerted to by a council ranger – this reporting and awareness is incredibly important. Without our whole army of INNS volunteers, we couldn’t make progress so I’m really grateful for all their work.”

In terms of promoting direct action, NatureScot also has a pioneering partnership.

“This is called the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative and it’s a brilliant project,” says Osowska.

“We’re working with a range of organisations, including 10 Fisheries Trusts/District Salmon Fisheries Boards and Aberdeen University, and this is being funded by us and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The aim is to target a suite of invasive plant species and the American mink across a range of locations in Northern Scotland. It relies on volunteers and so it’s another great way for nature enthusiasts to be involved in looking after local freshwater and riparian biodiversity. We’re training local people to monitor and trap mink and gain qualifications to help us clear giant hogweed, Japanese knotweed and Himalayan balsam – so far they’ve amassed more than 9,000 volunteer days with the project and helped clear large areas of giant hogweed.

“We also tackle other species through a range of projects. For example, stoats were introduced accidentally into Orkney in 2010. We think they came across on a boat from the mainland and they have really threatened Orkney’s native wildlife, particularly voles, short-eared owls, hen harriers and ground nesting birds.”

As part of The Orkney Native Wildlife project, NatureScot is now working with RSPB Scotland and Orkney Islands Council to remove stoats and prevent the population spreading. From stoats to sea squirts, the threat is real and as Invasive Species Week kicks off, NatureScot is urging all of us to do our bit to help protect Scotland’s native flora and fauna.

-----------------------------------------

FOUR WAYS YOU CAN HELP

1 CLEAN YOUR KIT

If you’re a wild swimmer or enjoy water sports, “Check, Clean, Dry” your kit after leaving the water. This will help avoid spreading invasive species. This is even more important if you’re abroad, as you could inadvertently import plants and animals.

2 VOLUNTEER

A direct way to help is to join a local action group, such as those organised by the Scottish Invasive Species Initiative: www.invasivespecies.scot/ You can also find out about volunteering opportunities in your

local area on the Volunteer Scotland website which can be found at: www.volunteerscotland.net

3 GARDEN CAREFULLY

Gardeners should be “Plant Wise”. Invasive plants can threaten rare habitats and wildlife, spread plant diseases, and clog waterways and increase the risk of flooding, so choose plants for your garden that won’t be invasive.

The spread can be stopped by deadheading seed heads and pods regularly then disposing of them carefully.

4 REPORT YOUR SIGHTINGS

Learn to identify invasive non-native species then report your sightings on Scotland’s Environment web: www.environment.gov.scot The Non-Native Species Secretariat publishes free species information, including ID sheets at: www.nonnativespecies.org

------------------------------------------

Five of the worst invasive, non-native species to threaten Scots ecosystems

CARPET SEA SQUIRT

The first recording of this creature in the UK was in 2008 and it has now been found in marine sites in the Clyde and Argyll. It forms extensive, fast-growing sheets that smother underwater structures, plants and animals.

SIGNAL CRAYFISH

There are already more than 20 populations of this North American crayfish in Scotland. About 18cm long and similar looking to lobsters, they kill and outcompete native animals while their burrows can erode riverbanks.

KILLER SHRIMP

This large and aggressive shrimp was first found in the UK in 2010 but has not yet been recorded in Scotland. Known to be particularly voracious, it outcompetes and kills native freshwater animals.

ZEBRA MUSSEL

With their distinctive black and white stripes, these freshwater mussels originated from western Asia. Although recorded in the Forth & Clyde Canal they are not yet established. They outcompete local species while their sharp shells can clog water intakes.

MUNTJAC DEER

Originating from China, these small, thickset deer are widespread in eastern England but have not yet established in Scotland. They can damage woodlands, crops and gardens, and are notorious browsers, eating bluebells and tree seedlings.