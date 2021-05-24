A body has been discovered in Fife in the search for missing 35-year-old Kathleen Ritchie.
Officers made the discovery near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive in Glenrothes just after 8pm on Sunday.
Kathleen's family, who has been missing since Friday, have been informed, Police Scotland said.
There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.
A police statement said: “Officers in Glenrothes can confirm that the body of a woman was found near a footpath on Ivanhoe Drive around 8.05pm on Sunday.
“Formal identification is yet to take place and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”
