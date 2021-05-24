Glasgow-based award-winning UK Theatre School is auditioning for new students aged 4-18 this month with successful candidates beginning evening/weekend classes focusing on performing arts in August 2021. Here school principal Lizanne Lambie Thomson outlines 10 benefits of attending theatre school...

1 CONFIDENCE BOOST

EXPOSURE to the world of performing arts, without doubt, boosts the confidence of a child or young person, which, in turn, helps them at school and in their extracurricular activities. Building confidence allows students to feel positive about performing in front of an audience – transferrable skills that can help them throughout life.

2 MEET NEW FRIENDS

OUR theatre school’s aim is to enhance students’ understanding of the performing arts and to prepare them for further education in this area. But our classes are also designed to help students integrate well in social settings.

3 FIRST-RATE TEACHING STAFF AND FACILITIES

ALL our experienced and expert dedicated teaching staff at UK Theatre School are trained to a very high standard with many of our staff having already gained their degrees and Master degrees at prestigious, further educational establishments like The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and Royal Academy of Music.

4 EXPERT SUPPORT

WE pride ourselves on getting to know our students. Knowing students’ career goals is essential for the teachers to guide them on a correct path. Our recently launched Cue the Experts series gives our students direct access to industry leaders who share their skills, experiences and motivation via masterclasses, Q&As and training sessions.

5 APPEAR IN SHOWS AND PERFORMANCES

GETTING involved in the performing arts offers children and young people a chance to really shine. During our winter season – subject to any restrictions - we run a full-scale pantomime or Christmas show and the entire school gets involved. Summer performance programme usually happens in July and August and focuses on a full-scale musical production, again subject to any restrictions.

Previous UK Theatre School productions have included Legally Blonde, Hairspray and Little Shop of Horrors

6 DEVELOP LIFE SKILLS

PERFORMING arts students learn how to use body language, facial expressions and voices to portray confidence and authority when addressing an audience. These same skills can be used in many professional situations and will stand our students in good stead in every walk of life.

7 GAIN QUALIFICATIONS

WE insist on having exams as part of the advanced course curriculum to ensure students and their parents/guardians can see progress, although sitting the exam is optional. Our acting students sit the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) exam syllabus, singing students sit London College of Music (LCM) exams and our ballet students sit their Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) exams.

8 ACCESS A PROFESSIONAL CASTINGS AGENCY

WE have an in-house, proactive casting agency department called UKCasting which looks for our students to work in the theatre, TV, radio and film. Students have been cast in Disney movies and blockbuster films, TV dramas, sit-coms, and ad campaigns. Our team deals with the administrative side and contractual aspect of these commissions.

9 ACCESS THE ENTERTAINMENT WORLD

EXCELLENT training in performing arts, coupled with commitment and drive will see almost any student do well in the performing arts industry.

UK Theatre School students have had great exposure in the performing arts world. As well as being cast alongside people like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman, James McAvoy, David Walliams and many other talented actors they were given the opportunity to work with Rod Stewart, Michael Buble and Kylie Minogue in an ITV Christmas special.

10 HAVE FUN!

OUR school’s aim is for our children and young people to have fun while training and enjoy working towards their goals and ambitions. For our students it’s an extremely exciting and inspiring place to be.