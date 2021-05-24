SCOTLAND'S new Health Secretary has received his first coronavirus vaccination.

Humza Yousaf said he was "delighted" to get the jab at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

Figures show 3,108,819 people have received their first vaccination across Scotland, while 1,828,930 have had their second.

Mr Yousaf, who was previously Justice Secretary, was given charge of the health portfolio last week following Nicola Sturgeon's Cabinet reshuffle.

He said: “I am delighted to have received my first vaccination and would like to thank all the staff at NHS Tayside and throughout Scotland for all their efforts in ensuring the success of the roll-out.

“I was very pleased to be able to meet some of the local staff who have been involved in delivering the vaccination programme here in Dundee, and was particularly glad to be here on the day the programme in NHS Tayside reaches a total of 400,000 doses.

“With the April 02 [Indian] variant currently circulating in parts of the UK, it continues to be vitally important that everyone takes the opportunity to get both doses of their vaccination when this is offered.

"The second dose offers greater and longer lasting protection, and should not be missed.

“We want everyone to come forward for a vaccine and we continue to work with community organisations to address any barriers people may experience to ensure that everyone is able to get an appointment.

“The vaccines we have are extremely safe and highly effective.

"Vaccination is absolutely crucial to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, and to help us on the path back to normality.

“Today is also the day the Scottish Government invites 18-29 year olds to self-register for the COVID-19 vaccine by going online at nhsinform.scot/under30register or calling 0800 030 8013 before Friday 4 June to get their vaccine appointment details sent to them by email or text.

"Those who don’t register in this way will still be sent their appointment details by letter.”