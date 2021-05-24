People in Scotland aged between 18 and 29 are now able to register for their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The announcement was made by the new Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, after receiving his first dose of the jag at Caird Hall in Dundee.

He said: "We want everyone to come forward for a vaccine and we continue to work with community organisations to address any barriers people may experience to ensure that everyone is able to get an appointment.

“The vaccines we have are extremely safe and highly effective. Vaccination is absolutely crucial to protect ourselves, our families and our communities, and to help us on the path back to normality."

Aged 18-29 year olds and wanting to receive your Covid19 vaccine appointment by email or text? You can register to do this now by going online at https://t.co/lsi7Ld7gWU or calling 0800 030 8013. pic.twitter.com/C54XZ7ic84 — Office of the Chief Executive NHSScotland (@NHSScotland) May 24, 2021

How to register for a vaccine?





The Health Secretary confirmed the Scottish Government is inviting 18 to 29-year-olds to self-register for the Covid vaccine.

You can do so online here or by calling 0800 030 8013 before Friday 4 June.

After doing this, your appointment details will be sent to you by email or text.

Those who don’t register in this way will still be sent their appointment details by letter.

It comes as 3,108,819 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,828,930 have received their second dose.

According to government data, 22.1% of Scotland's 18-29 population have received their first dose, with 10.9% receiving their second.