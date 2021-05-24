UNDER-30s in Scotland are being urged to register for their Covid vaccination from today.

Those aged 18 to 29 (as of May 17 2020) can sign up through the NHS Scotland through online self-referral service.

The registration service is available for two weeks, from 24 May until 4 June 2021, and is open to young people living in mainland Scotland - not Orkney, Shetland or the Western Isles, where the rollouts are more advanced.

It applies to 18 to 29-year-olds who have not yet had a first vaccination.

Vaccination appointments for this age group will start from mid-June and those who have registered will receive alerts and information digitally, rather than through the post.

Aged 18-29 year olds and wanting to receive your Covid19 vaccine appointment by email or text? You can register to do this now by going online at https://t.co/lsi7Ld7gWU or calling 0800 030 8013. pic.twitter.com/C54XZ7ic84 — Office of the Chief Executive NHSScotland (@NHSScotland) May 24, 2021

NHS Inform says this will help 18 to 29-year-olds to keep their contact details up to date and make sure they are not missed.

Eligible people can register here https://register.vacs.nhs.scot/ or by calling 0800 030 8013 if you do not have internet access.

Registration is not open to anyone aged 30 and over as these appointments are currently being processed and people in that age group should receive a blue envelope with their appointment letter in the post.

It comes as a survey published today shows that 90 per cent of 18-29 year olds in Scotland will get the COVID-19 vaccine when offered it, or have had it already, with just under seven in ten (69 per cent) eager to get it.

Most (73%) said they wanted to be vaccinated because they were worried about passing it on, with 67% saying they were worried about catching COVID-19.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Humza Yousaf, said: “The COVID-19 vaccine is our best way out of the current pandemic and these survey findings are really encouraging as we roll-out the programme to those in the younger age groups and look at potential uptake levels.

“It’s clear from the findings that 18-29 year olds are thinking about others, with 54 per cent of respondents who will get or have got the vaccine saying they have, or would get the vaccine ‘because we’re all in this together and they want to do their bit’.

“I’d encourage anyone that is 18-29 years old to go online and register for the vaccine now before the deadline of 4 June so that they can be offered an appointment by text or email.”

Katie Adams who is aged 19, said: “I can’t wait to get my COVID-19 vaccine to give myself and my family the best form of protection we have from coronavirus. It’s a been a long hard slog for everyone since the pandemic hit but by registering for the vaccine, I feel I’ll be doing my bit.

“I really look forward to life getting back to some form of normality, not having to think about who and where I meet my pals and being able to go on holiday with them, making great memories for the future.”

The survey of 1,000 18-29 year olds in Scotland was conducted by Censuswide on behalf of the Scottish Government during May 14-May 19, 2021.