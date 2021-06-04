JURASSIC Parks star Sam Neill was one of the first celebrities I came across in the wine world with his world class Two Paddocks vineyard, which he founded in 1993. He was rapidly followed by Cliff Richard with his Portuguese venture and a host of others have followed over the years, from Jay-Z with his awesome Armand de Brignac Champagne to Graham Norton's quaffable Aussie range.

Not all celebrity wines have met with critical acclaim, mind you, but two have definitely caught my eye in recent years. Rock god Jon Bon Jovi teamed up with French wine god Gerard Bertrand to produce a quite sublime rose called Hampton Water and, more recently, pop goddess Kylie Minogue added to her portfolio of branded wines with a simply outstanding Chardonnay from the rather classy Margaret River region of Australia.

To be honest, if I was famous and had the choice of products such as a grill, a wok or a bottle of wine to tie my name to, the vino would win but it does leave you vulnerable to critics in a way that other products don't.

In Sam's case, he threw caution to the wind with his aim to make the finest pinot noir in the world. Having sampled many of his attempts to date, I'd have to say he is well on the road to success.

Kylie Minogue Chardonnay, Margaret River

Wow, Kylie couldn't have picked a better vineyard to work with because this is a top class Chardonnay and the best twenty quid you can spend. Floral and peach aromas on the nose with a palate of roasted nuts, citrus fruits and a creamy vanilla finish. This is right up there with a decent Puligny Montrachet costing three times as much.

Winedelivered.co.uk £20

Graham Norton's Own Shiraz, Australia

This one really surprised me as I didn't really expect to enjoy it but, by eck, it's a lovely drop of wine. It pulls no punches with its ripe autumn fruits and whopping 14% alcohol but then Graham ain't exactly subtle either. The finish is soft and spicy.

Winedelivered.co.uk £9

Two Paddocks 2018 Pinot Noir, NZ

One of Sam's best yet. Crushed blackcurrants and herbs on the nose with silky black fruits and hints of spice on the palate. A cracking pinot by any standards and quite burgundian in character.

Flagshipwines.co.uk £33.99

Gerard Richardson