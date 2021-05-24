Nicola Sturgeon has accelerated the introduction of an electric vehicle courier scheme in Glasgow to coincide with Cop26.

The First Minister agreed to help the US freight company United Parcel Services (UPS) bring its e-bikes to Scotland in a video conference hosted in December.

The initiative could be implemented in time for the Cop26 climate change conference, where politicians globally will gather in the city to promote green policy initiatives, this November.

Details of the meeting, published in the Scottish Parliament’s lobbying register, indicate that a senior executive from the company explicitly sought Sturgeon’s support.

UPS notes recorded in the register read: “We highlighted how UPS would like to work with the Scottish government to roll out e-cycle projects for sustainable, final mile deliveries.

“The first minister commented that this would fit in with the government’s plans of working with businesses to deliver post-Covid sustainable economic growth.

“She committed to providing UPS with the right contacts at a local government level to pursue this.

“A call was scheduled with Scottish Enterprise and subsequent calls have occurred with Glasgow city council to discuss a cycle project to coincide with Cop26.”

Officials at Glasgow City Council have confirmed they’ve been in contact with UPS, following an introductory meeting facilitated by Scottish Enterprise – the Scottish Government’s business agency.

A spokesperson from the council told The Times the objective is to implement a pilot project which will coincide with Cop26 on the Broomielaw.

They explained: “The objective is to deliver the project for Cop26; the data collected from the pilot will support the choice of a long-term location in Glasgow which will be explored as part of the new city centre strategy.”

Glasgow City Council surpassed its target of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 30% last year, following a 37.5% cut in 2018. It aims to reach net zero carbon by 2030.

The e-cycle project will see three-wheeled tuk-tuks brought to Glasgow which could eventually entirely replace traditional delivery vehicles.