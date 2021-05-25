WHEN writing about the obstacles and hazards of international travel last week, I unaccountably forgot to mention the risk of a dictator using a bomb threat and then a fighter jet to ground your plane, travelling between two quite different countries, so that an opposition journalist could be arrested.

My error was in thinking far too selectively about conventional European holiday destinations, which means, in effect, developed Western ones. Lots of people do much the same in political terms when they use the EU to mean Europe, of course.

But anyone watching the Eurovision Song Contest last weekend will have noticed that there are almost as many non-EU nations in Europe as there are ones who send MEPs to Brussels. Of the top five results, three were non-EU nations.

Even when you leave out Israel and Australia, which obviously aren’t in Europe, and places like Russia and Turkey, which have only a proportion of their territory in geographical Europe (in Turkey’s case, three per cent), half the field was non-EU – and that’s after a similar number were eliminated at the semi-finals.

One that wasn’t, or at least not conventionally, was Belarus, which didn’t even feature. Its song was disqualified for lyrics that were “too political”, which meant that it was a hymn of praise for the repressive tactics of Alexander Lukashenko, the country’s president since 1994 (though most observers conclude that he rigged the last election).

It’s unlikely that you’d get far with lyrics arguing the opposite side in Belarus; people have been fined for wearing the wrong colour of socks, and one man was arrested because an old cardboard box on his balcony happened to resemble the opposition flag.

However, even by the standards of the man routinely described as “Europe’s last dictator” – I have to assume that’s when you don’t include Russia or the southern Caucasus – the interception of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius is shocking.

Whether Roman Protasevich, whose arrest was the pretext for what amounts to an act of state-sponsored terrorism, is best characterised as an activist or a journalist, he is now facing 15 years in jail (or, he claims, the death penalty) for daring to criticise a man who has held power for more than quarter of a century by oppression and subversion of democracy and civil liberties.

There are other instances of what most of us would regard as authoritarian governments elsewhere in Europe – even, in the case of Hungary, within the EU. There have often been trumped up charges brought against journalists and opposition politicians – places such as Turkey, Russia and (under Russia) Ukraine spring to mind immediately, but less obviously repressive nations, such as Slovenia, Moldova, and Albania have also used such tactics against those critical of the authorities. The Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered for investigating political corruption.

Those cases are bad enough to make people who compare Covid regulations to Nazi repression, or regard the likes of Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson or, for that matter, Sir Keir Starmer as “far-right” look utterly ridiculous. But it’s not surprising that the citizens of comfortable Western democracies pay little attention to the internal politics of countries on what we think of as the fringe of Europe (though much of it is in fact the centre), nor even that our national politicians and the international community are reluctant to get too involved.

It is an unfortunate fact about diplomatic relations that there are a lot of disagreeable regimes out there, and we usually feel that they have to be particularly obnoxious before it’s our job to do much more than moan ineffectually about their “defective record on human rights”.

Plenty of worthwhile campaigning organisations and individuals nonetheless do sterling work in drawing public attention to these abuses. Some cases, however, are so iniquitous that they quite rightly lead to demands for action from governments themselves – even if it is not always forthcoming.

High profile political murders on foreign soil are the most obvious – a speciality of Russia, which has done or tried it several times in the UK and elsewhere, though also of Iran, which murdered two dissidents in the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia, which had the critical journalist Jamal Khashoggi dismembered in their consulate in Istanbul.

Belarus’s act of piracy against a commercial aircraft in order to arrest a critic is an outrage as blatant as that – and perhaps even more likely to lead to repercussions from other governments. The fact that civilians were endangered on a flight between two Nato and EU countries in a clear breach of all aviation law was, as the chairman of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat put it: “If… not an act of war… certainly a war-like act.”

He, and his counterparts from several other leading countries, have already called for all flights to and from Belarus, and through its airspace, to be suspended. The EU looks quite likely to back this (though some have raised the possibility that Hungary might veto it), but it ought to go further.

Sanctions are often derided, with some justice, as ineffectual, as damaging to the country imposing them as the one on the receiving end, and fall hardest on ordinary citizens, who are, after all, the people being oppressed by the regime. Like tariffs and trade wars, they’re easily to call for and introduce, but ultimately damaging all round. In the case of Belarus, there is the added disadvantage of strengthening the country’s ties with Russia, rather than encouraging it to move towards democracy and the West.

But there is at least one form of them that is effective; the so-called “Magnitsky” legislation to freeze of bank accounts and assets of (usually rich and powerful) individuals. This is the one tactic that seems to worry Vladimir Putin, who owes his position as an autocrat to his primary role as a broker between the competing plutocrats who are the real power in Russia.

Every European country, whether in the EU or not, should take the most forceful stand on this issue; the US also looks likely to take action. Diplomacy may frown on regime change in sovereign nations as an objective, but Mr Lukashenko’s behaviour justifies almost all punitive action from other nations short of an invasion. They should stick to their guns, as they have not always in the past, and impose it.

